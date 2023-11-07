Grimwood sentenced to 15 years for rape

James D. Grimwood

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — James D. Grimwood, 61, of Greenville, entered a guilty plea to three counts of rape, felonies of the first degree, and one count of gross sexual imposition, a felony of the third degree Monday.

Grimwood withdrew his former not guilty plea and entered into a plea agreement where State Prosecutor James Bennett and Defense Attorney Alex Pendl agreed to amend his former charges, thus dismissing counts two and five through seven.

The defendant signed the plea understanding he would face a maximum of three years up to six and a half and a $20,000 on each count of rape and 12 to 60 months and a max fine of $10,000 for gross sexual imposition. A mandatory five year post release control would be applied as well.

Both the state and defense agreed to recommend a sentence of five years on all three rape counts to run consecutively to each other for a total sentence of 15 to 22 ½ years. A two year sentence will run consecutively to the rape charges for the gross sexual imposition without the ability to seek or file for judicial release.

Grimwood will be required to register as a Tier III sex offender.

