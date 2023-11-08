Sound Bath and Mandala Creation coming to GPL

Learn how a sound bath and a mandala can possibly help with your health. Submitted photos Michelle Hickman Submitted photos

GREENVILLE — On Tuesday, Nov. 21 or Tuesday, Dec. 19, come experience a singing bowl sound bath and create a personal mandala with Sense of Healing facilitator Michelle Hickman. Both programs will cover the same material and begin at 11 a.m.

Mandalas are circular symbols that are part of many cultures. Creating mandalas have been shown to boost the immune system, reduce stress and pain, lower blood pressure, promote sleep, and ease depression. Stretch your creative potential and be inspired as you explore pattern, color, materials, and texture. Let go and let your creativity flow!

In her art and wellness studio – Sense of Healing – Hickman unites several modalities in an intuitive flow to support self-healing and expansion of consciousness. As an intuitive guide and mixed-media artist, she realizes that energetic pathways are a part of all life. She offers private and group sessions to help your body relax, so your mind can focus.

Hickman offers a wide variety of services, including body tune-ups that help with everything from stress reduction and hormone balancing to boosting your immune system. She also hosts Creative Day Workshops and Retreats for groups of 5 to 20 people. Michelle can also assist with mindfulness and whole foods education, as well as aromatherapy and Reiki.

This program is only open to 20 participants per class. To register, contact the library at (937) 548-3915. Anyone with questions can contact Kelly.

For more on Michelle and Sense of Healing, follow her on Facebook or Instagram to connect. facebook.com/senseofhealingartoftuning; Instagram @senseofhealing_michelle