Tickets available Edison State’s Holiday Evening

PIQUA — The Edison Foundation’s 26th annual Holiday Evening will take place at Edison State Community College’s Piqua Campus on Wednesday, Nov. 29, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The multi-stage event will include performances from three regional artists covering a variety of styles. Attendees are invited to dress in their holiday best and enjoy the music of Cory Breth, Honey and Blue, and Quintessential Winds.

“The Edison Foundation has enjoyed kicking off the holiday season in the northern Miami Valley for over two decades with Holiday Evening at Edison State,” said Dr. Rick Hanes, Vice President of Advancement, Strategic Planning, & Partnerships and Executive Director of The Edison Foundation. “This year, we’re excited to highlight regional entertainment on three stages combined with great food, drink, and fellowship!”

Cory Breth is a singer-songwriter from Chillicothe, Ohio, now based out of Tipp City, whose songs aim to challenge, inspire, and encourage listeners. Breth has toured much of the Midwest, opened for national acts, and released more than 100 songs over the past decade.

Honey and Blue is a self-described blend of pop and soul music fronted by singer-songwriters Adam Darling and Stephanie Amber. The band has recently released a full-length album featuring 10 new songs—one of which is produced by and features world-renowned musician Charlie Hunter. The couple has toured and performed together for over 10 years at countless events and festivals.

Established in 2011, Quintessential Winds is a traditional woodwind quintet that performs a wide range of programs to satisfy diverse audiences, from classical to bold drama and pop. Members include Tami Tennison on the flute, Jen Messaros with the oboe, Mike House on the clarinet, Julie Swank on the French horn, and Linda Reitmann on the bassoon.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. with a performance by the Charger Music Society, followed by music on three stages beginning simultaneously at 6:30 p.m. Concert seating, round tables, and bistro tables will be available at each stage. Guests can enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres and liquid refreshments while walking from stage to stage and taking in the festive atmosphere.

The 2023 Holiday Evening at Edison State is made possible by Artist/Stage Sponsors Emerson and Premier Health; Gold Sponsors Cleon Bowers, Credent Wealth, Kettering Health Troy, Park National Bank, and Wright Patt Credit Union; Silver Sponsors Heather Bailey and Frank Scenna, Julia Barker, MAPSYS, and Osgood Bank; Bronze Sponsors American Trim, Ann Baird and Tami Ganley, Crown Equipment Corporation, EverHeart Hospice, French Oil (Piqua Community Foundation), Greenville Federal, Rick and Beth Hanes, Hartzell Propeller, HUB/HORAN, Bettye and Ray Laughlin, Marias Technology, OVIS, Chris and Christy Spradlin, VPP Industries, and Western Ohio Cut Stone; and other sponsors Edison State, Fifth Third Bank, and The Troy Foundation.

Proceeds from this year’s event will help The Edison Foundation assist Edison State in meeting its education and community service goals by providing resources to advance student success. The Edison Foundation accomplishes this through scholarships, student emergency assistance, employee mini-grants, and capital improvement.

A limited number of tickets are available and typically sell out quickly. For more information, email The Edison Foundation at [email protected] or call 937.778.7806. You can also purchase tickets by visiting www.edisonohio.edu/he.