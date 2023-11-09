DAR celebrates National DAR Day of Service

GREENVILLE — Fort GreeneVille Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated the Oct. 11 founding of the National Society as a National DAR Day of Service. Besides staying active in the community year round, Fort GreeneVille Chapter recently donated items to its active military people in honor of “NSDAR Day of Service”.
The chapter and its members through the Ohio USO donated approximately $1,000 worth of items to Camp Atterbury, a Mobilization Training Center in Edinburgh Indiana. Zechar Bailey Funeral Home donated the shipping of items. Also, donations were made through Amazon to the Chaplain’s Closet at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Landstuhl, Germany.