Unkown driver killed in early morning crash

Darke County Sheriff Deputies responded with Greenville Township Rescue and Greenville Fire Department to an early morning fatal crash. Daily Advocate

GREENVILLE — On Nov. 9, at approximately 5:48 a.m., Darke County Sheriff Deputies along with Greenville Township Rescue and Greenville Fire Department responded to U.S. Route 127 and Hunter Road in reference to a serious motor vehicle accident.

The preliminary investigation revealed a maroon 2013 GMC Acadia was traveling northbound on U.S. Route 127 near Hunter Road when the vehicle traveled left of the centerline striking a southbound 2023 Freightliner semi-tractor/trailer driven by, Samuel Duran, 47, of San Antonio, Texas. Duran continued southbound traveling left of the center line and coming to rest in the ditch. The 2013 GMC Acadia traveled off the right side of the roadway coming to rest in the ditch while fully engulfed with flames.

The unknown driver of the 2013 GMC Acadia was pronounced dead at the scene. Duran was treated and released at the scene.

Also responding to the accident scene was the Darke County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team, Darke County Coroner’s Office Investigator, Ohio State Patrol Motor Carrier Enforcement, Environmental Protection Agency and Ohio Department of Transportation.

U.S. Route 127 between Hunter Road and Horatio-Harris Creek Road was closed for approximately eight hours.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office and the Darke County Coroner’s Office.