BRC drive-thru Soup and Pie Fundraiser

GREENVILLE — As the holiday season approaches, Brethren Retirement Community is excited to announce a special event that will not only make your Thanksgiving week a little easier but also contribute to a great cause. On Tuesday, Nov. 21, they invite the community to participate in its Drive-Through Soup and Pie Fundraiser.

This heartwarming initiative aims to offer a convenient and delicious meal option during the busy week of Thanksgiving, all while supporting our Resident Aid Fund. The proceeds from this event will directly benefit our Resident Aid Fund.

Here’s how it works:

1. Place Your Order by Tuesday, Nov. 14.

To take part in this event, you can place your order by calling it in or by emailing your order by the above deadline. Choose from a selection of delectable soups and scrumptious pies that will surely enhance your Thanksgiving dinner. We are offering the following soups: Potato Corn Chowder, Chicken Gnocchi and Beef Vegetable Soup for just $6 per quart.

In addition to our savory soups, we are offering a selection of desserts to satisfy your sweet tooth. Choose from Apple Pie, Pumpkin Pie, Pecan Pie for $10 a piece or a delicious Pumpkin Roll for $11 each.

All orders are pre-orders and must be received by November 14. To place your order, please contact Ryan Gathard at 937-547-7652 or email Ryan at [email protected] along with your name and cellphone number.

2. On Tuesday, Nov. 21, drive up to the pick-up location in front of the main building at 750 Chestnut St., Greenville, between 2 and 6 p.m.; their team will be ready to assist you and your hot, savory soup and delectable desserts will be delivered directly to your car. It’s a hassle-free way to acquire a fantastic dinner that will make your Thanksgiving even more special.

They encourage everyone in the community to take part in this event. By participating, you not only enjoy a delicious, convenient meal but also play a significant role in supporting the Resident Aid Fund. Brethren Retirement Community has been a pillar of care and compassion in our community since 1902, and your participation in this fundraiser will help us continue to make a positive impact on the lives of our residents.