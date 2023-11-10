GCS among districts highlighted at conference

COLUMBUS — Greenville City Schools Career Tech Program showcased two of its outstanding student achievement programs at this year’s Ohio School Boards Association Capital Conference and Trade Show, attended by thousands of public education leaders.

The Student Achievement Fair, which highlights innovative programs, performing groups and artwork, celebrated 25 years on Nov. 13.

Students and staff from districts across the state displayed innovative programs and offered others the opportunity to observe and learn what Ohio public school districts are doing to enhance learning and student achievement in their schools.

School board members, administrators, teachers, students, vendors and guests attended the three-day Capital Conference on Nov. 12-14 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

Programs Highlighted:

· The Supply Chain Management Program and their “A Night in Hollywood” fundraiser for The Darke County Special Olympics (Save the date for March 2, 2024 for the next event)

· The Agricultural Program- “Utilizing tower gardens and hydroponic systems.”