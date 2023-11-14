Help sustain blood supply during holidays

DARKE COUNTY — Help sustain the local blood supply during the critical Thanksgiving holiday week by donating at the following blood drives.

Versailles community blood drive Monday, Nov. 20, 12:30-6:30 p.m., at the Versailles Knights of Columbus Hall, 8440 State route 47.

Wayne HealthCare community blood drive Saturday, Nov. 25 from 8-11 a.m. in the first-floor conference room, 835 Sweitzer St., Greenville.

Make an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Sleigh-In-It” long-sleeve, holiday season t-shirt and an opportunity to win Rose Bowl tickets.

Thanksgiving week is an important time to donate. Solvita will be closed for Thanksgiving Day with no blood collection. The Solvita Dayton Center will reopen Friday, Nov. 24 but there are no mobile blood drives scheduled that day.

Everyone who registers to donate Oct. 2 through Dec. 2 at any Solvita blood drive, or the Dayton Solvita Donation Center is automatically entered in the drawing to win two tickets to the New Year’s Day Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, California, plus a $1,000 Expedia gift card for travel expenses. The Rose Bowl is a College Football Playoff semifinal.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.