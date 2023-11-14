Operation Christmas Child collection

Be part of a ministry that is making children smile around the world. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — As the Thanksgiving season approaches, many families and children are giving thanks for all their blessings and sharing those blessings with children in need by packing shoeboxes with Operation Christmas Child.

Shoebox gifts prepared by generous donors and filled with toys, personal care items, and school supplies may be dropped off now during National Collection Week, Nov. 13 ­– 20. More than 4,500 drop-off sites are now open.

Local drop off sites include Faith Baptist Church, 740 E Russ Road, Greenville; Pleasant View Missionary Church, 5231 Gettysburg Pitsburg Road, Greenville; and Harrisville Congregational Christian Church, 4900 E South St., Union City, Ind.

Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts to children worldwide for three decades. In 2023, Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoeboxes to reach another 11 million children. This season, there’s still time for individuals, families, and groups to transform empty shoeboxes into fun gifts. The project of Samaritan’s Purse partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children in need. Find a step-by-step guide on the How to Pack a Shoebox webpage.

“This season, children around the world need a tangible reminder that there is hope and that God loves them,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “Through these shoebox gifts packed with special items, children also receive the opportunity to hear about the eternal hope found in Jesus Christ.”

Participants can use the online lookup tool to find the nearest drop-off location and hours of operation as they make plans to drop off their shoebox gifts. It is searchable by city or ZIP code. Signs at each location will identify the drop off.

