Local Briefs

Darke County DD meeting

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold its monthly board meeting, Thursday, Nov. 16, 4 p.m. The meeting will be held at 5844 Jaysville-St. John’s Road, Greenville. The public is welcome.

Board of Elections meet

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Elections board members will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 9 a.m., to conduct the official canvass of the November 7th General Election. The board meets in the office located at 300 Garst Avenue, Greenville.

Free luncheon for seniors

ARCANUM — The Arcanum Butler Local School District will be hosting a free luncheon for the senior citizens of the district. The luncheon will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 1:30 p.m., in the cafetorium. The lunch will consist of chicken noodle soup or vegetable soup, grilled cheese sandwich, dessert and drink. Entertainment will be provided by the Arcanum Music and Art Departments. If interested in attending, RSVP no later than Dec. 1 by calling 692-5174 Ext. 1337.