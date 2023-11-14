AWTHS Christmas Bazaar starts on Black Friday

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society will once again host their fabulous Christmas Bazaar on the evening of November 24th from 5:30 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, November 25th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. They feature gently used Christmas decorations, trees, wreaths along with homemade goodies to purchase. Be sure to attend, share the event and bring along a friend for their Black Friday Christmas deals! NEW this year is a Santa Shop! Kids can shop for FREE for their family on Saturday ONLY from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. November 25th. After choosing their gifts, they will have help wrapping their gifts as well by the volunteers at AWTHS.

AWTHS appreciates the community’s ongoing support of their organization. The funds raised will be used to help with expenses of the organization and to continue their ongoing historical programs and events. The AWTHS is located at 123 West George Street, Arcanum. Please check out their Facebook page for any last-minute updates.

Congratulations to Senior Emilie Fout who recently signed to play softball with Cedarville University next year! She is the daughter of Tracy and Erin Fout.

Congratulations to Senior Katie Sharp who recently signed to play volleyball at Ohio Christian University next year. Katie is the daughter of Clint and Ashley Sharp. Katie was senior Libero and recently named the 2023 WOAC Volleyball Player of the Year.

Congratulations to the AHS Marching Band for an outstanding performance and season. The band received an “Excellent Rating of 2” at OMEA State Competition! The band program continues to excel and represents AHS with Trojan Pride! Thank you to Director Bryce Hopwood, Asst. Director Jessica Rench and Colorguard Director Lacey Loges. Our students not only competed at a high level at their performances, but also put on a show and supported the football team on Friday nights. And a very special thanks to the A# Boosters for their ongoing dedication and support, and our bus drivers for their efforts! Loyal & True!

The 5th Annual Quarter Auction hosted by the Arcanum A# Boosters is coming up! You will want to SAVE THE DATE Sunday, December 3rd for this awesome fundraiser! A Pasta Luncheon will be served starting at 12:30 p.m. in the cafetorium. The auction begins at 2 p.m. A bid paddle (pay/per) is $5.00, and the most popular unlimited bid paddle is $50.00. There will also be a 50/50 drawing, tickets are $1 each, 6 for $5 or 15 for $10. This is coming up quick and they are starting to get some fun auction items rolling in! If you or your business has an item or service you would like to donate for the auction, please let Brandy Rhodehamel at 937/670-6493 know so she can make arrangements for pick up! No donation is too big or too small. Organizers hope to see you all at their annual fundraiser for the kids!

Congratulations to Larry Besecker who was honored last weekend in Columbus for his 50 years of service to our community on both the Darke County School Board and the Miami Valley Career Technical Center Board in Clayton. Larry began his community involvement in 1973 on Franklin-Monroe’s school board. Congratulations Mr. Besecker, what an achievement! He is also highly regarded by his peers and Dr. Nick Weldy, Superintendent of MVCTC. Dr. Weldy

states, “Mr. Besecker is the epitome of a high-performing Board member. He is genuine, caring and passionate about the success of Miami Valley Career Technology Center’s students and staff. Larry rarely misses a Board meeting or school event and has had a role in the substantial growth of MVCTC during the time he has served. The MVCTC Board of Education is honored that Mr. Besecker is a part of this amazing group of individuals.”

Thankful and blessed, here are a few inspirational quotes leading up to the big day next week:

“Gratitude is the inward feeling of kindness received. Thankfulness is the natural impulse to express that feeling. Thanksgiving is the following of that impulse.” —Henry Van Dyke.

“Thanksgiving Day is a good day to recommit our energies to giving thanks and just giving.” —Amy Grant.