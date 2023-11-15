AMP announces scholarships

COLUMBUS — American Municipal Power, Inc. (AMP) announced the availability of up to 10 one-time $3,000 scholarships available for graduating high school students.

Recipients will be announced in the spring for up to five Lyle B. Wright and up to five Richard H. Gorsuch scholarships. More than $468,000 has been presented to college-bound high school seniors by AMP since the scholarships program began in 1988. The AMP Board of Trustees created the scholarship awards in honor of two distinguished leaders in public power history.

Lyle B. Wright was a long-time public power advocate and AMP board member from Bowling Green, Ohio. Lyle B. Wright Scholarships are awarded to graduating high school seniors whose households receive electricity from an AMP member community.

Richard H. Gorsuch, a Westerville, Ohio, resident, was president/CEO of AMP from 1983-1987. Richard H. Gorsuch Scholarships are awarded to graduating seniors whose parent or guardian is an employee of AMP or an AMP member.

Every AMP Member can nominate one student for each scholarship. Nominees must have a cumulative, unweighted grade-point average of 3.0 or better on a 4.0 scale. Working with local school counselors, the AMP Member will make their nominations and submit them to AMP no later than Dec. 15, 2023.

Scholarship recipients are selected based on personal achievement, school/community activities, scholastic record and knowledge of public power as demonstrated through a test.

To find out more about the AMP Scholarships Program, visit www.amppartners.org.