Leapfrog recognizes UVMC with ‘A’ grade

TROY — The Leapfrog Group has awarded an “A” safety grade for fall 2023 to Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC). This national distinction recognizes the hospital’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error.

“Upper Valley Medical Center is honored to again receive this patient safety recognition from the Leapfrog Group,” said Kevin Harlan, UVMC president.

“Patient safety and quality care are at the center of all we do. This takes a personal commitment and shared responsibility among our care teams,” Harlan continued. “We are all dedicated to this mission every day for every one of our patients.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring. This is the fifth consecutive Leapfrog “A” rating for Upper Valley Medical Center.

“Earning an ‘A’ Grade means this hospital made a true commitment to put patients first,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “We congratulate the leadership, Board, clinicians, staff and volunteers that all had a role to play in this achievement.”

To see full details and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.