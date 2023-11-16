OneOhio Recovery Foundation meeting

SIDNEY — The nine county delegation operating as the OneOhio Recovery Foundation Region 15 Board will be meeting on Monday, Nov. 20, 10 a.m., at 810 Fair Road, Sidney.

Agenda Items

1. Newly seated OneOhio State Foundation Board Executive Director Alisha Nelson will be in attendance and addressing the Region 15 Board. Some of the topics to discuss with her include:

a. The application process and portal that is being developed by the state.

b. Our input on the ideas of making the Foundation something in perpetuity.

2. Discussion

a. Does the Region 15 Board desire to define a strategy for programming investments?

b. What is Region 15’s potential role in harm reduction?

3. Status of each county delegation as they go into 2024.

Background

Region 15 covers Allen, Auglaize, Mercer, Shelby, Logan, Champaign, Miami, Preble and Darke Counties. Each County has designated three delegates to serve on the Region 15 OneOhio Recovery Foundation Board, with a diverse group of individual representatives being appointed by local governments such as counties, townships, cities, and villages.

As a statewide initiative, OneOhio was organized over nineteen distinct areas of the state to implement strategies for disbursing opioid settlement funds on a regional basis. The Region 15 OneOhio Recovery Foundation officially organized on March 30, 2022 and has been preparing themselves to ultimately make decisions over annual opioid settlement appropriations. Settlement money began to be received in Ohio in late 2022 and will continue for an anticipated 18 year period. Region 15 has been waiting for the State Foundation to prepare the pathway for grant applications. It is hopeful that these funds can start being distributed in early 2024.

Virtual Attendance Guidance for anyone not able to attend in person:

OneOhio Region 15 November Meeting, Nov 20, 2023, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. (America/New_York); Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone. https://meet.goto.com/500179061; You can also dial in using your phone. Access Code: 500-179-061 United States: +1 (224) 501-3412

Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts: https://meet.goto.com/install