Versailles FFA conducts toy drive

VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA chapter is conducting its 30th annual Toy Drive with a new toy drive collection benefiting the Versailles community with distribution through Council of Churches.

Along with a new toy drive, the Versailles FFA will also be collecting used toys that will benefit children in Darke County and surrounding areas. They are asking for donations to assist the less fortunate children in Darke County. Children receiving the toys range in age from newborn’s to 16 years old. You can donate new toys or toys that are in excellent or used condition.

Donations can be made from Nov. 20 through Dec. 14. The drop off spots include: Versailles Saving and Loans, St. Denis Catholic Church, Holy Family Catholic Church, Versailles Christian Church, Trinity Lutheran Church, Versailles Schools Cafetorium , Versailles United Methodist Church, Webster United Methodist Church, Second National Bank, US Bank, Dollar General and Johns IGA. Each location has two barrels, one for new toys and another barrel for used toys.

If you want to make a monetary donation, please make checks payable to Versailles FFA, and send the check to Versailles FFA at 280 Marker Road, Versailles, Ohio 45380.

Please join them in making the holiday season brighter for children within Versailles, Darke County and surrounding areas.