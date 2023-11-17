Blood drives planned in the county

Submitted photo

DARKE COUNTY – Help replenish the blood supply after the Thanksgiving holiday weekend by donating at the following blood drives in Darke County:

Greenville Grace Church community blood drive Monday, Nov. 27, 1-7 p.m., 4805 State Route 49.

Wayne HealthCare community blood drive Monday, Nov. 27, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the first floor conference room, 835 Sweitzer St., Greenville.

Franklin Monroe High School community blood drive Wednesday, Nov. 29, 8 a.m. to noon, 8691 Oakes Road, Arcanum.

Make an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Sleigh-In-It” long-sleeve, holiday season t-shirt and an opportunity to win Rose Bowl tickets.

Everyone who registers to donate Oct. 2 through Dec. 2 at any Solvita blood drive, or the Dayton Solvita Donation Center is automatically entered in the drawing to win two tickets to the New Year’s Day Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, California, plus a $1,000 Expedia gift card for travel expenses. The Rose Bowl is a College Football Playoff semifinal.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.