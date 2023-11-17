Childrey will host meet and greet

CELINA — On Saturday, Dec. 9, noon to 4 p.m., Arienne Childrey will be having a meet and greet at the Brew Nation Lake Rat Art Room, 110 South Main St., Celina, to kick-off her campaign for the Ohio House of Representatives. All are invited to attend, and support a local business by purchasing some good food and drinks.

Throughout the event, Childrey will be available to share her experiences, background and priorities, as well as meet with and listen to the concerns of citizens in the district. Campaign literature will also be available. The campaign is based around a motto of “It doesn’t matter if it’s a Democratic idea or a Republican idea, as long as it’s a good idea,” and all serious, respectful input, idea’s and questions are welcomed.