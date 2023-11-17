Local Briefs

Singles Dance is Nov. 25

GREENVILLE — The Greenville VFW is now sponsoring the Darke County Singles Dances. The next dance is on Saturday, Nov. 25. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the dance from 8-11 p.m. The cover charge is $9 per person. The band will be Hibberd Connection. Food will be available and there will be a 50/50 raffle, door prizes, and instant tickets. Come enjoy a fun evening of dancing. All are welcome, singles or couples. You must be 21 years of age.

Tickets are now on sale for their New Year’s Dance on Dec. 30. The cost is $15 per person.

Follow them on Facebook at VFWSunday Bingo. For more information, call Don Dietrich at 937-423-2664 or Lori Denniston at 937-621-1044.

Noodles and angel food cakes

ARCANUM — The Painter Creek Church is taking orders for homemade noodles and angel food cakes for Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. They are making wide and thin noodles. They will be baking angel food cakes as they are ordered and will be fresh.

Anyone interested can call Carol Demaio at 937-423-4819 or Edna Fourman at 937-548-6375. They will be taking orders through Dec. 9. If you have any questions, call one of the ladies listed above.

Bradford BoE meets

BRADFORD – The Bradford Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 21, at 760 Railroad Avenue, Bradford, Room 404. The public is invited to join the meeting in person or watch virtually using the information on the district website at www.Bradford.k12.oh.us. Any person wishing to address the Board of Education must contact the superintendent no later than 1 p.m. on Tuesday of the board meeting. The regular session will be followed by an executive session, if necessary, as provided by law.

County offices closed

GREENVILLE — The Darke County offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 23 and 24 for the Thanksgiving Holiday.