Powell awarded ‘Champion of Limited Government’

Powell

COLUMBUS – State Representative Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) was recently presented with the “Champion of Limited Government” Award by The Institute for Legislative Analysis, which is a group that outlines their mission for advancing the limited government principles of the U.S. Constitution.

“When I ran for office, I made a promise to our community: I would advocate for limited government, lower taxes, and reduced regulation,” Powell said. “In every vote, during every discussion, and in the drafting of every bill, I have consistently upheld our community’s values.”

The Institute for Legislative Analysis creates legislative scorecards for lawmakers and also conducts research on legislative activity across the country.

“I am dedicated to the cause of smaller government and a better way of life, fighting so that you and your family can enjoy greater abundance with less government interference and more freedom. Our work is far from over. With inflation taking a toll on Ohio families, I will continue to be vigilant, scrutinizing unnecessary state spending and advocating for wise allocation of taxpayer dollars,” Powell added.