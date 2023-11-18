Whiting’s wed for 50 years

John and Deb Whiting

DARKE COUNTY — John and Deb Whiting are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on Nov. 3, 1973 at Grace United Methodist Church in Ithaca.

They are both graduates of Arcanum High School where they met while in study hall together. They have one daughter Amy (Josh) Frank and two grandchildren, Caroline and Carter, who they babysit now that they are both retired.

To celebrate the occasion, they are doing one of their favorite things – eating dinner out followed by a dessert hand made by Caroline. They look forward to spending many more years together.