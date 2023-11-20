Greenville Police Blotter

Daily Advocate

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

Nov. 8

DISORDERLY: Officers at the Greenville High School were informed there was a fight in a teacher’s classroom. Officers observed a 17-year-old female walking out of the room crying and yelling. The 17-year-old female advised she was in a fight with another 18-year-old female. Both females were charged with disorderly conduct.

Nov. 10

DISORDERLY: At 4:47 p.m. officers responded to a harassment complaint at the 300 block of West Water Street. Charles Newberry and Jaden Johnson were found to be the aggressors and were issued a citation for disorderly conduct. Both subjects were also warned for trespassing at the 300 block of West Water Street.

Nov. 11

DOMESTIC: At 9:35 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Rhoades Avenue in reference to an instance of domestic violence not in progress. The victim was outside, and as officers approached, Bretten Cheadle exited the residence. Cheadle stated he had gotten into an argument with the victim over her deleting videos he created for work from her phone. Cheadle said there had been no physical contact made between the two. The victim said she was sitting in a chair in the residence when Cheadle came out of the bathroom and found her deleting pictures from her phone. An argument broke out, and he struck her several times with a closed fist in her left ear before he began choking her. She became unconscious as a result. The victim was observed with red marks around her throat, a knot on the back of her head, as well as bruising on her left arm. Cheadle was found to have been convicted of aggravated assault in April of this year. Due to the victim’s account and her injuries, Cheadle was arrested and transported to the jail.

WANTED PERSON: At 2:05 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Gray Avenue in reference to a welfare check on a one-year-old child. Upon arrival, officers made contact with Carrie Swink who had a warrant for failure to appear for a driving under suspension sentencing. She was arrested and transported to the jail. Officers also observed the child was ok, the residence was clean, and the child had food and water.

Nov. 12

WANTED PERSON: At 12:44 p.m. officers arrived at the 400 block of Eleventh Street in reference to a wanted person. Emily Newman had a felony warrant out of Montgomery County for aggravated possession of drugs. She was placed in handcuffs, and she advised she was defecating herself and needed to go to the hospital. She was transported to Wayne HealthCare where she was cleared by staff. She was transported to the jail.

Nov. 16

WANTED PERSON: At 5:47 p.m. officers apprehended Damon Dickey who had a warrant for drug possession, no bond. He was searched and a hypodermic syringe and a small piece of aluminum foil were found on his person. He was arrested and transported to the jail.

