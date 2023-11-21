Music Therapy Bingo
GREENVILLE — Oakley Place will be holding Music Therapy Bingo on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 1:30-2:30 p.m. There will be games, prizes and fun and everyone should bring a friend. The event is sponsored by Day City Hospice, Senior Music Connection and Oakley Place. Bingo will be held at Oakley Place, 1275 Northview Drive, Greenville. Please RSVP by Nov. 27. Call 937-548-9521.
Greenville CIC meets
GREENVILLE — The Greenville CIC will meet Wednesday, Nov. 29, 1 p.m., in the basement conference room of the Municipal Building, 100 Public Square, for a regularly scheduled meeting.