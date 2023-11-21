There’s a lot to be thankful for

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

Looking back over the last year, there is probably a lot that you can feel grateful for during this special holiday week. Happy Thanksgiving! May you and your family enjoy a grand feast and loving company. Thanksgiving is a time of reflection for all our blessings. Have a joyous Thanksgiving. Wishing you Thanksgiving moments that are as sweet as pumpkin pie!

Arcanum High School recently held their annual National Honor Society induction ceremony. Congratulations to new members Shiloh Brown, Mackenzie Cantrell, June Cooke, Isaac Dues, Noah Egnor, Jacob Flayler, Alexis Gibbons, Ethan Hartman, Quinn Jorgensen, Kaitlynn Lipps, Brooks Merriman, Katelynne Michael, Landon Miller, Payten Parks, Carter Rice, Emma Rogers, Garrett Rose and Kennedy Rose. A special congratulations to Angie Polley who was chosen as the honorary staff member!

The Arcanum Butler Local School District will be hosting a free Senior Citizen’s Luncheon for the senior citizens of the district. The luncheon will take place on Wednesday, December 6, at 1:30 p.m. in the cafetorium. The lunch will consist of chicken noodle soup or vegetable soup, grilled cheese sandwich, dessert and drink. Entertainment will be provided by the Arcanum Music and Art Departments. If interested in attending, please RSVP no later than December 1 by emailing [email protected] or calling (937) 692-5174 extension 1337.

The Arcanum Area Business Association will present the Third Annual “Christmas in the Park” on Dec. 2 beginning at 6 p.m. at Ivester Park in Arcanum. The event will start with the announcement of the winners of the Park Decorating Contest, a Candy Cane Hunt (don’t forget your flashlight), visiting with Santa, crafts, and a bonfire with s’mores for everyone. There are still a few spots open for the decorating contest – to reserve a spot contact Julie Miller at the city building 937-692-8500 or [email protected]. There will be cash prizes for the decorating contest for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place. Decorating begins as soon as you reserve your spot. All decorating must be completed prior to December 2nd. Participants can use their own decorations or decorations provided by the village and AABA.

Ring in the Holiday Season with a calming night-time walk in and around Historic Bear’s Mill on December 1 from 6 to 9 p.m. The Friends of Bear’s Mill will be offering hotdogs over an open fire, hot chocolate, coffee, water and popcorn to warm this early December night. Once you arrive, follow the luminaries to the festivities. *New this Year* Take the kids on a magical storybook trail through the Mill! Bear’s Mill store will be open that evening for holiday shopping. Start your December weekend’s off on Friday at Bear’s Mill and continue it on Saturday evening from 6 to 9 p.m. at Shawnee Prairie for the Winter Wonderland! Registration is NOT required for this event: However, parking is very limited, and we ask that you carpool if possible. Bear’s Mill is located at 6450 Arcanum Bears Mill Road and Shawnee Prairie is located at 4249 St. Rt. 502.

Congratulations to Franklin Monroe Senior Joanie Hall who signed with the Manchester University Lady Spartans Softball program. Joanie is the daughter of Liz Sebring and Ben Hall

and plans to study Business Management while taking her softball skills to the next level of play. Congrats!

Former Arcanum School band director, Heather Marsh-Myers is set to march in the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Heather will join 400 band directors from across the country as they march in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 23. Heather is currently a band director for Beavercreek City Schools. “The Band Directors Marching Band” group will reportedly be the second musical ensemble in the parade near the beginning and traveling with the Snoopy balloon. Congrats and good luck, Heather!

Arcanum-Butler Local Schools will be open to the public for adult walking Monday through Thursday evenings from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., November 27, 2023, through March 21, 2024. Walking will be restricted to the first-floor tiled hallways.

Mark your calendar for a Morning in Whoville at Arcanum High School! The Arcanum Athletic Boosters are proud to present on Saturday, December 2 from 9 to 11 a.m. a Morning in Whoville! Admission is $6 for ages 3 and up that includes a breakfast of French Toast sticks, sausage, hash browns, and your choice of juice, milk or coffee. Pictures will be available with Santa, the Grinch, and Cindy Lou. A Christmas craft and reindeer games will round out the morning. Whoville Café will also have extra specialty drinks and baked goods to purchase.

May your Thanksgiving be full of peace, love and joy.