Members participate in Parli Pro Contest

The Versailles FFA Varsity Parliamentary Procedure Team that competed at the county contest included (back row) Colin Batten, Jayna Lthman, Andrew Lyons, (front row) Camille George, Zoe Billenstein and Eden Barga. Submitted photos The Versailles FFA eighth grade Parliamentary Procedure team included (back row) Skylyn Bradley, Alayna Dirksen, Margaret Schmitmeyer, Joshua Henry, Drew Giesenddorff, (front row) Liam Barga, Monica Evers and Cale Garland. Submitted photos

VERSAILLES — Congratulations to the Versailles FFA members who competed in the Darke County FFA Parliamentary Procedure Contest on Tuesday, Nov. 7. As part of the Parliamentary Procedure contest, each team, consisting of six to eight members, was responsible for completing a 12 to 15 minute demonstration of parliamentary procedure that included using different abilities and motions. Each student also took a test that assessed their knowledge of rules of order related to parliamentary procedure.

The Varsity team consisted of chair Colin Batten, Secretary Camille George, and members Andrew Lyons, Zoe Billenstein, Jayna Luthman, and Eden Barga. The team placed second in the county. The Varsity Team will moved on to the district contest.

Versailles FFA also had one team compete in the first-year division also known as Novice and placed first. The novice team was composed of all eighth graders. The first place team moved onto the district contest. Congratulations to the eighth grade FFA members that included President Cale Garland, Vice-President Liam Barga, Secretary Monica Evers, Treasurer Margaret Schmitmeyer, Reporter Alayna Dirksen, Sentinel Drew Giesenddorff, Student Advisor Skylyn Bradley and Member Josh Henry.