Versailles FFA competes in contest

Versailles FFA Participates in District 5 Food Science and Technology Contest

VERSAILLES — On Monday, Nov. 6, members of the Versailles FFA participated in the District 5 Food Science and Technology Contest at New Knoxville.

The contest required students to identify aromas, conduct a taste test, take a written test over food quality and safety, identify safety problems from a customer complaint letter, solve math problems, and identify food processing tools.

The Versailles FFA had two teams competing in the contest. The team consisted of Lauren Grogean, Danica York, Maggie McGlinch, and Kiera Rahm, and placed seventh with the team being led by Lauren Grogean.

The other team consisted of Brooke Bergman, Amelia Grillot, Jenna Breeze, and Jensen Bruey placing 13th with the team being led by Jenna Breeze.

Over 45 teams competed in the District 5 FFA Food Science and Technology Contest.