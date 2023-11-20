LEWISBURG — Everyone is invited to the 2023 “Hanging of the Greens” service at Trinity Church in Lewisburg on the first Sunday in Advent, Dec. 3. This dramatic service begins in silence and darkness as those in attendance await the “Light of Christ” symbolizing Christ’s coming into a world of darkness 2,000 years ago and into the darkness of our hearts today. Once the Christ Candle is in place, there are readings explaining the history of all of our favorite symbols of Christmas. By the end of the service, the 102 year old sanctuary is dressed in its Christmas finery, favorite carols are swirling in the heads of those in attendance and hearts are prepared to celebrate the true meaning of the season.

The “Hanging of the Greens” is a wonderful family event with opportunities during the service for children to come forward to help decorate the tree and participate in the lighting of the Advent Candle. The service, which begins at 7 p.m. and lasts approximately one hour, will be preceded by a Soup and Sandwich Supper in the multi-purpose room from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

This year’s pre-service music will be provided by local, very talented musician Noah Back from 6:30-7 p.m. in the sanctuary. The church is located at 511 North Commerce Street in Lewisburg. It is directly across St. Route 503 (Commerce Street) from Tri-County North Schools. Parking is available on both the Commerce Street side and the Main Street side of the building with the multi-purpose building located on the west side. Everyone is welcome. Dress is casual. There is no charge but donations will be gladly accepted to cover the costs of the evening.