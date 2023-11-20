Busy Beavers hold meeting

VERSAILLES — The Versailles Busy Beavers 4-H Club held its October meeting on Sunday, Oct. 8, at McBo’s Bowling Alley. The October meeting was the parent appreciation meeting, so all of the members and their family met at the bowling alley to bowl and eat pizza before the meeting.

At 5:30 p.m., the meeting was called to order by President Elizabeth Brewer. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Tides Borchers and the 4-H Pledge was led by Audrey Ward. The roll call was taken with forty members and five guests present at the meeting. Volunteers from the Versailles Busy Beavers 4-H club will be helping at Hometown Christmas. Which was held on Friday, November 10.

For those interested in being a 4-H camp counselor, you must be age 15 or a freshman in high school by the start of camp, and that is June 9. The camp counselor applications were due by Friday, Nov. 17.

This month, the Busy Beavers had three demonstrations. First, Lucy Petitjean explained to the Busy Beavers what all goes in the pockets of a chef’s coat. After that, Ben Borchers showed everyone where to hit a baseball on the bat. Lastly, Ben Seger told the Busy Beavers about the different types of eggs a chicken lays.