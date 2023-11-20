MV FFA gives meals to farmers

Members of the Mississinawa Valley-MVCTC FFA gave meals to farmers working in the fields around the community. Submitted photos Members of the Mississinawa Valley-MVCTC FFA gave meals to farmers working in the fields around the community. Submitted photos

UNION CITY — On Oct. 11, the members of the Mississinawa Valley-MVCTC FFA Chapter ran meals to farmers in fields. This meal included two ham and cheese sandwiches, candy bar, applesauce, roll, juice, and a note thanking the farmers for all their hard work. The chapter thanks the Darke County Chamber of Commerce for the donation of a meal cooler, first aid kit, snacks, and water for each farmer.

There were many members who participated. These members include: Gretchen Rodeheffer, Cora Hoggatt, Makenna Hoggatt, Allyson Waymire, Taylor Holden, Braden Wisner, Kaya Mote, Ava Hummel, Aron Hunt, Aldon Edger, Paytyn Hiestand, Emma Brock, Daniel Hartzell, Diana Rodriguez, JossLynne Thornhill, Ramiro Barron, Rylie Alexander, and Makenna Guillozet. This helped our members develop relationships with and learn from local farmers. Thank you to Carmen Hartzell, Gwen Bergman, Christi Hummel, Sidnie Miller, and Kelsie Miller for helping drive members to the fields. This was a great way to thank the local farmers this harvest season.