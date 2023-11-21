Cruizers Cafe opens in Arcanum

Family, friends and community members joined Cameron Reed and Taylor Bowles at the ribbon cutting for Cruizers Cafe. Ryan Berry | Daily Advocate Cruizers Cafe is currently open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Ryan Berry | Daily Advocate Cameron Reed and Taylor Bowles cut the ribbon to celebrate the opening of their business. Ryan Berry | Daily Advocate

By Ryan Berry

ARCANUM — If you haven’t driven through Arcanum in the past couple of months, you probably haven’t noticed that a building that stood empty for many years is now bustling with people. Cameron Reed and his fiancée Taylor Bowles have opened Cruizers Café and have given area residents a new choice for breakfast and lunch. A ribbon cutting was held Tuesday, Nov. 21 to celebrate its opening. The restaurant is located at 10 N. Main St., Arcanum (at the corner of North Main and George Streets).

Reed said, “Cruizers Café is something we started offhand about two or three months ago. It’s a small entrepreneurship feeding the community. We’ve been trying to give back as much as we can.”

According to Reed, it has been approximately 14 years since a restaurant occupied the spot. “I’ve been here my whole life, 18 years, then I kind of moved out of Arcanum. I saw it here my whole life. It was sitting empty, wanting food out of it. The commitment came and we had the opportunity, so we took it,” he said.

The small hometown diner is currently open Monday through Saturday, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. However, there are plans to extend the hours in the coming year.

The diner serves breakfast and lunch and has eggs, biscuits and gravy, as well as pancakes and waffles. For lunch, Reed said Cruizers takes pride in its hamburgers. They have a couple of different options, including a bacon cheeseburger and the Cruizers Burger which features an egg, bacon, lettuce, onion, tomato, cheese and pickles on a toasted bun. Chicken is also on the lunch menu, as well as soup and salad.

“People are loving it,” said Reed. He pointed out diners have commented on the good food and great and quick service. One of the reasons they are loving it is because Cruizers Café sources its meat locally. Reed noted they get all of their meat from Hunt Butcher Shop. He also noted their pies are also sourced locally. Traci Besecker makes their pies three days a week.

Arcanum Mayor Bonnie Millard commented on the addition of the diner. “It’s wonderful,” she said. She believes this restaurant will be around for a long time. “They’re local people that are here and we love them. They’re so friendly,” she added.

