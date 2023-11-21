Commission hires counsel for drug cases

The Darke County Commissioners are Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs and Larry Holmes. Daily Advocate

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — At the request of the Darke County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the Darke County Commissioners have agreed to employ outside counsel for a couple of felony drug offense cases. Darke County Commissioners Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs and Larry Holmes were present.

According to Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Deborah Quigley, with the possible prosecution of Joseph A. Brown and Jessica Keily, who were arrested at the same time, the Darke County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office believes it is important for outside counsel to be hired. During the investigation, Keily informed law enforcement officers that her uncle is James D. Bennett, an assistant prosecuting attorney for Darke County. Kiely and Brown have been indicted by the Darke County Grand Jury.

In the request to the commission, the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office stated, “In order for the public to be assured that these matters are carried out in an unbiased manor, the applicants believe they should be handled by a prosecutor from outside Darke County.”

The Darke County Commissioners agreed with assessment and will hire Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney Erin M. Minor to handle and review potential prosecution. Minor has agreed to take the cases.

Job & Family Services Director Carla Allen also addressed the commissioners and asked for approval on a resolution the authorizes the IV-D Service Contract expenditures to the Darke County Common Pleas Court for magistrate services from Oct. 1, 2023 through Sept. 30, 2024. The funds will be available through Child Support Enforcement. Sixty-six percent of the contract cost is reimbursed from the federal government. The contract cost is $156,950.94 with $103,587.62 coming from the reimbursement. The commissioners approved the resolution.

Commissioners also approved a resolution authorizing the solid waste director, Krista Unger, to apply for the Ohio EPA Community & Litter Grant Program. If received, the cost would allow Darke County to continue its scrap tire amnesty and cleanup events. The funds from the grant help offset the cost of the program.

The Darke County Commission will not meet on Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday. The commission meets Tuesdays and Thursdays, 1:30 p.m., at the Darke County Administration Building on South Broadway (next to the Darke County Courthouse).

