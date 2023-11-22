GADC classes begin in January

GREENVILLE — Greenville Area Dog Club is starting the new year with a variety of training classes for all levels. For those who have Christmas puppies they offer puppy classes age 3 – 6 months to help start your dog off with a lifetime of good manners. They also offer senior puppy for pups aged 6 – 12 months of age. These classes will help the older puppies to continue the foundation to good manners.

They offer Beginner and Advance for those 12 months and up. These classes will help owners to correct bad behavior and to improve the owner/dog bond. If you and your dog want to be the life of the party, they offer Trick dog classes. For those dogs and owners who love fast-paced sports, we offer classes in all levels of agility. They also offer Confirmation classes for those who are interested in getting a Championship on their pure-bred dog. They also offer Rally classes for those who have completed obedience class and want to continue with training.

Their talented instructors train and title their own dogs so they can teach you how to train your dog.

Registration for classes is from Nov. 27 to Jan. 2, 2024. Classes start Jan. 9, 2024, through March 1, 2024.

Greenville Area Dog Club is located at 803 Martin Street next to Dairy King. Class description, age requirements and registrations to download can be found at www.greenvilleareadogclub.com. Please mail in your registration, vet records, and check early to guarantee your spot in class after you call the number below for the class you are wanting. Visit their Facebook page to find all types of information pertaining to your dog as well as all the fun stuff they do. Greenville Area Dog Club can help you and your dog.

For questions regarding a class, please contact one of the phone numbers listed below.

937-548-0338: Advanced & Rally

937-564-8131: Beginner

937-417-6530: Trick, Puppy & Sr Puppy

937-409-6733: Conformation

937-459-9170: Agility

Greenville Area Dog Club is always looking for new members who love dogs and want to share their knowledge and experience with the public. If this sounds like fun, please call one of the phone numbers above to learn how to become a member.