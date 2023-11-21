Dave Knapp adds team members

Mark Clement Submitted photos Bob Boyd Submitted photos

GREENVILLE — The Dave Knapp Ford family is pleased to announce the addition of two new members to its team, Mark Clement, Product & Sales Specialist, and Bob Boyd, New Car Manager.

Clement is a Franklin Monroe graduate and resides in Greenville with his wife and children. He brings 11 years of automotive and 25 years of retail experience with him.

Boyd is a graduate of Arcanum and resides there with his family. He contributes 25 years of automotive and financial services experience to the team.

Dave Knapp Ford believes both gentlemen will enhance their ability to service and support the community.