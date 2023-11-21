MVCTC vet science alumni excel

Haley Roberts and Xochitl Lozano-Licona, at the 96th National FFA Convention. Submitted photo

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) is thrilled to announce the remarkable achievement of its 2023 Veterinary Science Alumni team, Haley Roberts (Eaton) and Xochitl Lozano-Licona (Mississinawa Valley), at the 96th National FFA Convention. Haley and Xochitl competed in the FFA Agriscience Fair, earning a ninth place finish at the national level.

FFA Agriscience Fair

The Agriscience Fair is a platform where future leaders in agriculture showcase their research and innovations. It provides students with an opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to advancing the field of agriculture through scientific exploration and experimentation.

Haley and Xochitl’s achievement highlights the importance of hands-on, experiential learning in agricultural education and serves as an inspiration to aspiring students and future leaders in the field.

