Cooper Farm celebrates 85th Thanksgiving

Gary Cooper, COO of Cooper Farms, is part of four generations that have run the family business. Submitted photo

OAKWOOD – This year, Cooper Farms celebrates its 85th Thanksgiving since the company’s inception in 1938. Now in its fourth generation of family ownership, Cooper Farms is the seventh largest turkey producer in the United States and plays a vital role in responsibly producing turkey products for consumers across North America.

“Each Thanksgiving, our Cooper Family takes time to reflect and be thankful for all we have,” said Gary Cooper, chief operating officer of Cooper Farms. “Our 2,400 team members, our customers, and the family farmers who raise our animals are the pillars of our continued growth and success. We’re thankful for them every day – but especially on Thanksgiving.”

Annually, Cooper Farms:

· Hatches 16 million turkey poults;

· Raises 200,000 breeder hens;

· Raises 1 million No Antibiotic Ever (NAE) tom turkeys;

· Harvests 7 million tom turkeys (~335 million live pounds);

· Cooks 100 million pounds of turkey; and,

· Slices 15 million cooked pounds of turkey.

“We produce our healthy, high-quality turkey products using modern farming methods that reduce waste, limit energy and water consumption, and support a more sustainable future,” added Cooper. “We hope every American will enjoy healthy, delicious turkey this Thanksgiving and throughout the coming year!