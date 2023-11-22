Local author’s novel offers second chance

Running as Fast as I Can will be available Dec. 1 Submitted photos John David Graham Submitted photos

GREENVILLE — Local resident and founder of the Ohio non-profit Good Samaritan Home, John David Graham, is set to touch lives in a whole new way with the release of his debut novel Running as Fast as I Can on Dec. 1. This story, born from over a decade of writing and a lifetime of diverse experiences, has already earned a five star review from Readers’ Favorite, which hailed it as “truly a masterpiece.”

Graham’s journey to becoming an author is as unique as the story he tells. At the age of 75, Graham has recently ventured into the world of TikTok, to bring an important message to a new generation. Graham combines his eclectic background as a truck driver, construction worker, social service advocate, journalist, minister, and academic author to craft a tale that is deeply rooted in real-life struggles and the belief in redemption.

“Running as Fast as I Can” is a literary exploration of the human spirit, following the life of Daniel Robinson. Growing up in the harsh environment of mill slums surrounding Pittsburgh, Daniel’s sole desire is a family who will love him. Readers will embark on a transformative journey with Daniel as he navigates a tumultuous era, including the 1960s hippie movement, racial violence, and the anti-war protests at Kent State. Throughout his travels, he discovers the enduring power of love when he meets Kate Fitzgerald, a woman running from her own demons.

Graham’s novel bridges the gap between literary and commercial fiction. Drawing inspiration from heartrending narratives like “Forrest Gump” and “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Graham’s debut brings to life a traumatic period in American history while addressing intense emotional and social issues that remain relevant today.

This compelling story touches on themes of family, redemption, love, and the pursuit of a better life. As the founder of Good Samaritan Home, a non-profit social service agency supporting ex-offenders, Graham’s experiences working with those seeking a second chance in life provide a profound and authentic backdrop for the novel.

“Running as Fast as I Can” is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the belief that, no matter our background or circumstances, we all deserve a second chance. Readers can pre-order the ebook on Amazon now and look forward to the paperback and hardcover releases on Dec. 1..