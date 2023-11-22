Shriners host pediatric screening

GREENVILLE — Know a child with a burn injury that is not healing correctly? Do you know a family who may need guidance on plastic and reconstructive surgery or would like a second opinion on an orthopedic condition? Families are invited to a complimentary screening clinic in Greenville, hosted by the Antioch Shriners. Children will be evaluated to see if they should be treated at Shriners Children’s Ohio or one of its sister facilities.

Shiners Children’s provides comprehensive medical, surgical and rehabilitative care for children with burn injuries, cleft lip and palate, craniofacial conditions, complex wounds and orthopedic conditions regardless of their ability to pay or insurance coverage. If a child requires follow-up care at one of our medical centers, complimentary transportation may be available through the local Shrine Center upon request.

The Pediatric Screening Clinic will be Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Birchwood Community Center, 5844 Jaysville St. John Road, Greenville. Appointments are not required; walk-ins are welcome.

For more information, visit www.antiochshrine.com.