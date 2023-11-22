MVCTC BPA hosts veterans

ENGLEWOOD — The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) Business Professionals of America (BPA) held the second quarter meeting on November 1, 2023. This month’s meeting featured various activities, including one-minute speeches by each BPA program, a trivia game to get better acquainted with MVCTC BPA advisors, and an enlightening panel discussion with distinguished military veterans.

The afternoon’s highlight was a panel discussion featuring a group of esteemed military veterans. The panelists include:

· Tom Kielbaso – U.S. Army Combat Engineer with three years of service and an illustrious career in Program Management and Business Development Facility, holding the distinction of inventing four worldwide patents.

· Robert Puesey – U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant (Retired) with an impressive 30-year service record, the last five of which were stationed in the Pentagon as the Cyber Systems Career Field Manager.

· Mark Pride – U.S. Air Force Major (Retired) with 25 years of service, serving as the Deputy Director of Program Control New Generation Tanker in his final position.

· Jon Koonce – U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant (Retired) with a distinguished 30-year career serving as an Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Superintendent.

The panelists shared their insights on pursuing a career in the military, discussed what Veterans Day means to them, and reflected on how military life lived up to their perceptions. This invaluable discussion offered students a unique opportunity to learn firsthand from those who have served our country.

2023-2023 BPA Chapter Officers are:

· President – Avery Brewer (Media & Video Production/Miamisburg)

· Vice President -Courtney Benton (Media & Video Production/Northmont)

· Secretary – Za’Raya Lehman (Medical Office Management/Huber Heights)

· Treasurer -Nicholas Stewart (Computer Networking & Cybersecurity/Miamisburg)

· Public Relations – Ian McConachie Computer Networking & Cybersecurity/Tri-Village)

· Parliamentarian – Zane Wiley (Business Ownership/Vandalia-Butler)

· Advisors – Pat Carlisle and Zach Gueth

About MVCTC Business Professionals of America:

The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) Business Professionals of America (BPA) is a student organization dedicated to developing its members’ leadership, communication, and business skills. It provides a platform for students to explore their potential and pursue careers in business and related fields.

For more information about MVCTC and its ongoing initiatives, please visit www.mvctc.com.

