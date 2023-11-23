Crash sends three to hospital

Darke County Sheriff Deputies along with Greenville Township Rescue, Greenville Township Fire Department, and Greenville City Fire Department responded the scene. Daily Advocate

GREENVILLE — On Nov. 22, at approximately 6:11 p.m., Darke County Sheriff Deputies along with Greenville Township Rescue, Greenville Township Fire Department, and Greenville City Fire Department were dispatched to the 5300 block of Bishop Road, Greenville, in reference to an accident with injury.

The preliminary investigation revealed Jody Flommersfeld, 64, was backing a small trailer in a blue 2017 Ford F-150 into a private driveway in the 5300 block of Bishop Road. As Ms. Flommersfeld was backing into the driveway, a gray 2010 Mercury Milan driven by David Smith, 71, of Greenville, was traveling south on Bishop Road and struck the front of Ms. Flommersfeld’s vehicle. After the collision, both vehicles came to rest in the driveway.

Smith was transported by Greenville Township Rescue along with his passenger, Sherry Smith, 67, to Wayne HealthCare. Ms. Flommersfeld was also transported to Wayne Healthcare by Greenville Township Rescue. No injuries sustained from the accident appeared to be life-threatening.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.