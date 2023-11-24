GCS announces Spelling Bee winners

The fourth through sixth grade winners are Jackson Tanner-Viro, third place; Ivy Hawes, second place; and Pacey Miller, first place. Submitted photos The seventh and eighth grade winners are Lucy Gettinger, first place; Louie Powers, third place; and Damian Coppess, second place. Submitted photos

GREENVILLE — Greenville City Schools held two Spelling Bees on Thursday, Nov. 16 at the Greenville Middle School. The fourth through sixth grade bee had 44 participants and went 10 rounds.

The seventh and eighth grade bee lasted 14 rounds with 24 students.

The winner of the fourth through sixth grade bee is Pacey Miller, a sixth grade student. Miller correctly spelled disclaimer to win. Ivy Hawes, also a sixth grader, took second place and Jackson Tanner-Viro, a fourth grader in his first bee, took third place.

Lucy Gettinger won the seventh and eighth grade bee by correctly spelling tostones. Damien Coppes took second place and Louie Powers was third. All three students are eighth graders.

The first and second place winners from each Spelling Bee will go on to the District Spelling Bee scheduled for Jan. 18 at Romers in Greenville.

The local Spelling Bees are precursors to the Scripps National Spelling Bee which takes place on May 28 in Maryland.