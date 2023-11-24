Kesselring makes 100th blood donation

Gladys Kesselring celebrated her 100th lifetime donation on Nov. 14. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE – Greenville donor Gladys Kesselring celebrated her milestone 100th lifetime donation at the 30th and final Darke County OSU Alumni Club Tailgate Blood Drive Nov. 14 at the Greenville Church of Brethren.

“When I got to 90, I thought to myself I’ve got to keep doing this,” said Kesselring. “I started donating in my 20’s, I just decided to do it. It was probably in the early 1980’s. Probably what helped it is, I’m a nurse. I’ve seen the need for it over many, many years. I know it helped someone.”

Kesselring spent 28 years of her career at Wayne HealthCare in Greenville and the final 13 years at Reid Health in Richmond, always in medical and surgical pediatrics.

Make an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.