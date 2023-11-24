Getting students prepared for future

VERSAILLES — On Tuesday, Nov. 13, the Versailles FFA and high school guidance counselor, Hollie Ahrens, held the seventh annual College, Career and Military Fair.
Businesses and colleges that attended included ARCH, Bowling Green University, Bluffton University, Brethren Retirement Community, Crown, Defiance College, Eastern Michigan University, Edison Community State College, IU East, Marine Corps, Miami University, Midmark, Mount St. Joseph, Ohio Dominican University, Ohio University, Rhodes State, Sinclair Community College, Upper Valley Career Center Adult Education, Walsh University, Wright State Lake Campus, Indiana Tech, Ohio Army National Guard, University of Rio Grande, Walsh University, Wittenberg University, and Wayne Hospital.
The College Fair was free and open to VHS students and parents. Snacks were served, as well as door prizes and bingo cards with prizes were won by many students.