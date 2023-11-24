Local Briefs

Board of Elections meets

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Elections will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 9 a.m. to conduct the post-election audit of the Nov. 7 General Election and to review 2024 budget appropriations. The board meets in the office located at 300 Garst Ave., Greenville.

Selfcare for the Immune System

GREENVILLE — As the cold months and short days approach, learn selfcare practices to help you “Hibernate for Positive Change” at Celebrate You Saturday, Dec. 2, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 300 Sycamore St., Greenville.

The focus of Saturday will be immune system health, nutrition, and the crown chakra. Group presentations will include sound meditation to boost immunity and yoga and the immune system.

Individual practices include Thai Yoga Massage, Reiki, Chair Massage and more.

Information and individual conversations on immune health, nutrition, essential oils as well as other related topics will be available.

Celebrate You Saturdays are hosted by the I Am Well Foundation. A $20 donation benefits the foundation. For more information on the December event, visit the foundation’s Facebook page.

GHS Class of 1955

GREENVILLE — The Greenville High School Class of 1955 will hold its monthly luncheon at noon on Thursday, Nov. 30, at Bob Evans on Wagner Avenue. For more information contact Georgeanna.

New toy drive

VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA chapter is conducting its annual toy drive and is teaming up with the Versailles Council of Churches and conducting a new toy collection drive that will be given to the families that are served through the Versailles Council of Churches. The new toys that are distributed through Council of Churches serve, from babies through age of 18. These toys will be collected in various barrels that are listed below within the Versailles area. Any extra new toys that are not distributed through the Council of Churches will be given to St Denis Catholic Church, Rustic Hope, Ronald McDonald House of Dayton, St Vincent DePaul and Dayton Children’s Hospital. They will be collecting NEW TOYS only this year, sorry about any inconvenience. Donations can be made through Dec. 13. The drop off spots include St. Denis Catholic Church, Holy Family Church, Versailles Christian Church, Trinity Lutheran Church, Versailles United Methodist Church, Webster United Methodist Church, Versailles Ace Hardware, Johns IGA, Park National Bank, Versailles Savings and Loan and Versailles Schools Cafetorium . If you want to make a monetary donation, please make checks payable to Versailles Council of Churches or to Versailles FFA at 280 Marker Road, Versailles, Ohio 45380. Please join us in making the holiday season brighter for all Darke County and other local children.