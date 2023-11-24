Greenville CTC Report Card released

By Christopher Sykes

Career Technology Director

We have had a wonderful start to the school year at the Greenville Career Technology Center. Each program is working to ensure that each student has incredible opportunities to assist them with their future endeavors. I am excited for what this school year will bring.

We are pleased to be serving a total of 344 students in our junior and senior programs this school year. There are also 348 students in the various foundation courses, which give the students an introduction to the different programs offered at Greenville’s Career Technology Center. In total, 83 percent of our student population at the high school is connected with a career technology course or program.

Greenville’s students’ involvement in career technology is not the only good news, the Career Technology Report Cards were released from the Ohio Department of Education. These report cards include six marks for performance within four different components. The four components are averaged to give a final grade. Greenville Career Technology Center received an overall grade of a 3.5 out of 5 stars.

The first component on the report card is Achievement, and Greenville CTC scored 4 stars (86.2 percent). This component represents the total number of students who passed the end-of-course state assessments. These tests measure the knowledge the student has obtained from their career technology program.

The Graduation Rate component is the next of the four components, and Greenville CTC scored 5 stars. This component looks at the overall percent of students in a career technology program who successfully earned a high school diploma in four or five years. Greenville CTC’s average was 95 percent.

With Greenville CTC scoring a component grade of 3 stars (67.7 percent), the Career and Post-Secondary Readiness is the third component included on the report card. The Career and Post-Secondary Readiness component looks at how prepared our students are for future opportunities. This includes those students who may be wanting to further their technical skills in the workforce, military, or college.

The final component is the Post-Program Outcomes. This component looks at the number of students who are employed, part of an apprenticeship program, enlisted in the military, involved in a service program, or enrolled in postsecondary education or advanced training during the six months after graduating from school. Unfortunately for this component, Greenville CTC scored a 1 star (75.4 percent). After further research, it was discovered that some teachers had issues making contact with students. To solve this problem for this school year, teachers are creating a survey form that each senior will fill out with their plans after high school along with contact information.

Thanks to the hard work of our students, staff, teachers, and community, the Greenville Career Technology Center continues to be successful in equipping students with technical skills, industry recognized credentials, and employability skills. As a team, we will continue to strive for improvement in all areas while preparing our students, present and future, for success. If you have any questions or would like to know more about the programs offered at Greenville Career Technology Center, contact Christopher Sykes at [email protected].