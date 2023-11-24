Sign up for Christmas Baskets

UNION CITY — Applications will be taken for Christmas Baskets for the Community Help Center through Thursday, Nov. 30.

You must provide proof of all income, food stamps, child support, SS, disability, unemployment, pension and proof of housing. Applicants must also be a resident of Randolph Eastern School District in Union City, Ind. or Mississinawa Valley School District in Union City, Ohio, as well as low income, elderly and disabled. Persons outside of the community are asked to sign up for programs in their own communities.

Applications will be taken by phone, 765-964-4475 on Monday through Thursday, 9-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-2:45 p.m.