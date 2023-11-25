October Members of the Month named

Amelia Grillot Submitted photo Jayna Luthman Submitted photo

Luthman and Grillot Named October FFA Members of the Month

VERSAILLES — At the October FFA Meeting, Versailles FFA conducted the CHapter FFA Degree and named FFA members of the Month.

Jayna Luthman, the daughter of Randy and Danille Luthman, was selected for Versailles FFA member of the month. She is a sophomore and a three-year member of the FFA. She regularly attends monthly meetings and also has participated in the Omelet Breakfast, Fall Harvest Sale, Fruit Sales, Soup and Sandwich Social, Farm Day, and much more. Her CDEs have included Parliamentary Procedure, Soil Judging, General Livestock Judging, and her SAE is working at Stillwater Golf Course. She serves as the chapter’s Assistant Parliamentarian.

Amelia Grillot, daughter of Robert and Betsy Grillot, was named FFA member of the month. Amelia attends monthly meetings and has been involved in the Fall Harvest Sale, Fruit Sales, Poultry Days Tent, Farm Day, Darke County Fair booth and more. Her CDE involvement has included Parliamentary Procedure and Food Science. Her SAE project is gardening, and working at the Stillwater Golf Course. She is also our chapter’s Assistant Reporter.

They both received a t-shirt and certificate for being named the FFA member of the month.