Versailles does well at job interview contest

VERSAILLES — On Monday, Oct. 30, four Versailles FFA members participated in the District 5 FFA Job Interview Competition at Botkins High School. The contest is designed to assist FFA members in the development of oral skills with the job application and interview process.

Students had to create a resume and cover letter, fill out a job application pertaining to a specific agricultural job, complete an interview and write a follow up thank you letter and address an envelope in a timed session.

The members who competed in this contest were Zoe Billenstein, Rhylan Broerman, Paige Gehret and Andrew Wuebker. Broerman placed first in the Freshman Division out of 20 contestants, Gehret placed second out of 25 contestants in the sophomore division. Wuebker placed first in the junior division out of 27 contestants and Billenstein placed first in the senior division out of 20 contestants.