Santa will visit Apple Farm Service

Santa Claus enjoyed visiting the Apple Farm Service locations so much he is returning again this year. You can visit him on Dec. 2 and 9 at certain locations. Submitted photo

COVINGTON — Everyone at Apple Farm Service was excited to learn that the big man in red is stopping by each Apple Farm Service to spend some time with good little girls and boys who love farm toys!

To celebrate, Apple Farm Service is turning their showrooms into Santa’s workshop! Children and their families are invited for a morning of fun with Santa. Get a free printed photo with Santa, warm yourself with fresh hot chocolate or hot apple cider, create your own homemade ornament, and check out the large display of farm toys.

This fun and festive event is free and open to the whole public! Bring the entire family to tell Santa your Christmas wish list, or get gift ideas while viewing Apple Farm Service’s extensive selection of toys and apparel.

Santa will be at the Botkins, Mechanicsburg, and West College Corner locations on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 9 a.m. till noon, and the Covington and Washington Court House locations on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 9 a.m. till noon.

Want to learn more about Santa’s visit? Go to AppleFarmService.com/Santa to view this year’s craft, see which real-bearded Santa is at your store, and view their current selection of toys and apparel.