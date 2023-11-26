Members compete at job interview contest

Zoe Billenstein Submitted photos Rhylan Broerman Submitted photos Andrew Wuebker Submitted photos

VERSAILLES — On Saturday, Nov. 18, the Versailles FFA had three members compete in the State Job Interview Contest. The contest is designed to assist FFA members in the development of oral skills with the job application and interview process.

Students had to create a resume and cover letter, fill out a job application pertaining to a specific agricultural job, complete an interview, write a follow up thank you letter and address an envelope in a timed session. Members who participated included Rhylan Broerman, Andrew Wuebker, and Zoe Billenstein.

Broerman placed third in the State FFA freshmen division. Wuebker placed fifth in the State FFA junior division. Billenstein placed second in the State FFA senior division.

A special thanks to Elizbeth Coons, David Harmon, Amy Hoying, Jacki Stonebarker, Beth Simons, Bethany Menke and Bernadetter Arehart for assisting in preparation for the job interview contest. Congratulations to the job interview participants.