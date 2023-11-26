Teams compete at District Parli Pro contest

The Versailles FFA varsity Parliamentary Procedure team that competed at the district contest included (back row) Jayna Luthman, Eden Barga, Colin Batten, Andrew Lyons, (front row) Camille George and Zoe Billenstein. Submitted photos Submitted photos The Versailles FFA eighth grade Parliamentary Procedure team placed third at the district contest. Team members included (back row) Drew Giesenddorff, Margaret Schmitmeyer, Skylyn Bradley, Cale Garland, Alayna Dirksen, Joshua Henry, (front row) Liam Barga and Monica Evers. Submitted photos

VERSAILLES — Congratulations to the Versailles FFA members who competed in the District 5 FFA Parliamentary Procedure Contest on Thursday, Nov. 16.

As part of the Parliamentary Procedure contest, each team, consisting of six to eight members, was responsible for completing a 12- to 15-minute demonstration of parliamentary procedure that included using different abilities and motions. Each student also took a test that assessed their knowledge of rules of order related to parliamentary procedure.

The varsity team include Chair Colin Batten, Secretary Camille George, and members Andrew Lyons, Zoe Billenstein, Jayna Luthman, and Eden Barga. The team placed sixth in the district.

Versailles FFA also had a team compete in the first-year division also known as novice and placed third. The novice team was composed of all eighth graders. Congratulations to the eighth grade FFA members that included President Cale Garland, Vice President Liam Barga, Secretary Monica Evers, Treasurer Margaret Schmitmeyer, Reporter Alayna Dirksen, Sentinel Drew Giesenddorff, Student Advisor Skylyn Bradley and member Josh Henry.