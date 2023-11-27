WAA is coming to Versailles

Classic Carriers is leading the way in establishing Wreaths Across America at several cemeteries around Versailles. Submitted photos Luke Subler, of Classic Carriers, after carrying wreaths to other cemeteries across the country sought out how to bring the wreaths to the Versailles area. Submitted photos

VERSAILLES — Eight or nine years ago, is when Luke Subler first got involved with WAA (Wreaths Across America). His father, Jim Subler, was approached by the Truckload Carriers Association about donating transportation via trucks to various cemeteries throughout the U.S. WAA had a great mission and cause, but needed the help of trucking companies to distribute their wreaths. A few months later, a Classic Carriers’ driver took their first load of wreaths to seven different cemeteries across Kentucky.

This inaugural load for Classic Carriers was the start of something truly special, and something that Luke is incredibly proud of. Last year, they were privileged to haul three loads of wreaths going to Maryland, Missouri, and Ohio. The Ohio load conveniently ended in Greenville. Even after taking these loads to various locations in the past, this was the first that Luke had learned of WAA was in Darke County. In light of this new information, Luke helped put together 17 volunteers to assist in the placing of the wreaths at Greenville Union Cemetery. This was truly a humbling and sobering experience for him as well as the rest of his team. As the Classic Carriers team met to warm up after the ceremony, the competitive nature sunk in … if Greenville can do it, why can’t Versailles?

Being the grandson of two veterans, as well as the cousin and friend of various other veterans, Subler was very interested in spreading the mission of WAA. Debbie Nisonger, Fort GreeneVille Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution and coordinator of Union Cemetery in Greenville, provided Luke with all the information to get things started. From there, he made six phone calls to various businesses in Versailles. Subler explained what he wanted to do, and within two hours, he had those six businesses verbally agree to help fully fund the money needed to place a wreath on every veteran gravesite at Greenlawn, St. Valbert and Frenchtown cemeteries. Two days later, the checks arrived.

In just a few short weeks, at noon on Dec. 16, the Versailles community will have the honor of placing a wreath on every veteran gravesite in those three cemeteries. Classic Carriers welcomes anyone in the community to come out and assist with the placement of nearly 850 wreaths in these cemeteries. This is a great opportunity for families, businesses and the community to come together for a great cause and to help carry out the mission of WAA; Remember, Honor, and Teach.

Remember our veterans. Honor their service and sacrifice. Teach our next generation to do the same.

Luke recently read a quote from Pierre Claeyssens, which was placed on WAA’s website. “To be killed in war is not the worst that can happen. To be lost is not the worst that can happen. To be forgotten is the worst.” That quote, in my mind, truly sums up the mission from WAA.

Luke, Classic Carriers personally thanks the following businesses for their donations: A.L. Smith Trucking, Bailey Zechar Funeral Homes, Classic Carriers, Midmark, Pepcon, Pohl Transportation and Weaver Eggs. “Also, I would like to personally thank Debbie Nisonger, Fort GreeneVille Chapter Daughters of the America Revolution, for helping me navigate WAA’s process, and Sarah Magoto as well as the Village of Versailles for counting the gravesites,” said Luke. If you have questions or would like to donate, please feel free to reach out to Luke at 937-623-9071 or [email protected]. “I hope to see many of you at Greenlawn Cemetery at Noon on Dec. 16,” he concluded.